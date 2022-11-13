Three shootings across San Antonio leave two dead, officials say

Two men were killed in separate shootings across San Antonio overnight.

SAN ANTONIO — Three shootings ended with two people dead in San Antonio overnight, police say.

The first shooting happened on the east side of San Antonio around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night in the 4800 block of Castle Guard Drive.

San Antonio Police say they received several calls for a shooting, and found one person dead when they responded to the scene. Another person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and police believe the shooting could have been a drive-by. Police are currently investigating.

The next shooting happened on the city's southside at Rayburn near Commercial Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police responded to that scene and found a man in his 20s laying on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds. At this time, police said they do not know what led up to that shooting, but they are working to determine the reason.

That victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The other deadly shooting happened 10 minutes later at 2:40 a.m. in the 200 block of Randall Avenue.

Police say a couple was sitting in their car when two vehicles pulled up and opened fire. The man was shot and killed, and the woman was injured but is said to be in stable condition.