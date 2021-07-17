Two other men were rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Police think a generator near their trailer may have been the cause.

BROOKLYN, Mich. — Three people are dead, presumably from carbon monoxide poisoning, after police found them and two other men passed out in a travel trailer at the Faster Horses country music festival in Lenawee County, Michigan early on Saturday morning.

Police were called to a campground near the music festival around 1:30 a.m. where they found the men, all in their 20s, all unresponsive.

Crews began administering CPR immediately. Three of the men were pronounced dead on the scene. The other two were rushed to the hospital in critical condition where they were treated for acute carbon monoxide poisoning.

Police say a friend of the men called 911 when he was unable to get ahold of them.

Police believe the incident may have stemmed from carbon monoxide from a generator that was "very near" the travel trailer.

In a separate incident, Michigan State Police say they found a 30-year-old Michigan woman dead on Saturday morning at the festival.

Lenawee County Sheriff Troy Bevier confirmed the two incidents were unrelated.

Bevier also says he couldn't remember a similar incident happening at events at the Speedway.