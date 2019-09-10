AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The attached video is related to an August Sixth Street shooting investigation.

Three people were detained early Monday morning after an assault at a Sixth Street bar reportedly left a man in a coma.

Austin Police Department officers responded to The Aquarium on Sixth around 2:15 a.m. after receiving reports of an assault that left the victim lying unconscious on the ground. Upon arrival, police said they found the man bleeding from the left side of his head, gasping for air.

He was then taken to Dell Seton Medical Center, where he was diagnosed with a skull fracture and a significant brain bleed. Officials said he had an impact wound on the back of his head with significant swelling, and he also has injuries around his mouth where his teeth came through to the outside of his skin. The victim was placed in a medically induced coma and is listed in critical condition. According to police, his injuries are believed to require a long-term recovery if he survives.

A witness told police three men were standing around the victim when he heard him hit the floor. He said all three then fled the scene. After this, police reviewed Real Time Crime Center camera footage, which showed the suspects leaving the scene southbound on Trinity Street from East Sixth Street.

Police later spoke with the bar manager and showed him this footage. He told police the suspect wearing a tie-dye shirt was the one who hit the victim. He was also seen wearing a gold chain around his neck and red shoes. The second man was wearing a red football jersey with the number 7, the other a white dress shirt.

Around 3:15 a.m., the suspects were found on the 300 block of East Fourth Street in a rental vehicle. The man wearing the tie-dye shirt, though he appeared to have changed shirts, was identified as 28-year-old Marquise McCormick. Police said the tie-dye shirt was found inside the vehicle and he was still wearing red shoes and a gold chain.

Court documents state that McCormick told police he was at another bar, Thirsty's, and not The Aquarium. When asked why he changed shirts, he told police it was because he was sweaty. Police also said he told them he wanted to tell them the full side of his story, but he would not be doing so until his lawyer was present.

McCormick was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, a second-degree felony. Court records indicate he remains in Travis County custody as of Wednesday afternoon under an $80,000 bond.

The other two men do not appear to have charges at this time.

