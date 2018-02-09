AUSTIN — Three children were transported to Dell Children's Medical Center after a crash at the intersection of Highway 130 southbound and US 290 around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Officials reported one 10-year-old patient is in serious condition. Before police arrived, Austin-Travis County EMS transported the children to the hospital. ATCEMS said six people refused treatment.

According to ATCEMS, one child suffered potentially life-threatening injuries, one suffered serious injuries, and the third suffered minor injuries.

Officials said a van traveling eastbound on the frontage road collided at the intersection with a truck traveling southbound.

EMS is now clear of the scene.

