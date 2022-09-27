Three caught trying to steal catalytic converters, San Marcos police say

It happened early Monday morning at an apartment complex on Thorpe Lane in San Marcos.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Three people are in jail in San Marcos after police say they were caught trying to steal catalytic converters at an apartment complex.

It happened early Monday morning at an apartment complex on Thorpe Lane.

Police say they found the first suspect hiding in the bushes and later found two other suspects in a nearby car. All three are from the Houston area, officers said.

After a K-9 search, police discovered two hand saws and 22 blades. They recovered two catalytic converters. One of them has already been returned to the car's owner.

All three suspects were taken into custody. Police are still investigating.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.