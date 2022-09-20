Three arrested in connection with alleged sexual assault at Children's Center of Lockhart

One of those reportedly involved, identified only as a 13-year-old male, was arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

LOCKHART, Texas — Three people have been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into an alleged sexual assault that happened at a Lockhart daycare center.

The City of Lockhart said the three people were arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 20, in connection with the incident at the Children's Center of Lockhart, commonly known as Connie's Kidz.

A 13-year-old male was arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a child. His identity was not released as he is a minor.

Connie Mendoza was arrested for tampering with a witness, obstruction and failure to make a child abuse report with intent to conceal. Christine Amaya was arrested for failure to make a child abuse report with intent to conceal.

The City said that due to the nature of the criminal charges, all individuals could face time in jail.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services has been cooperating with law enforcement for the duration of the investigation, per the City.

The daycare remains closed at this time.

No additional details have been released. The investigation remains active.

