x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Three arrested in connection with alleged sexual assault at Children's Center of Lockhart

One of those reportedly involved, identified only as a 13-year-old male, was arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

More Videos

LOCKHART, Texas — Three people have been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into an alleged sexual assault that happened at a Lockhart daycare center.

The City of Lockhart said the three people were arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 20, in connection with the incident at the Children's Center of Lockhart, commonly known as Connie's Kidz.

A 13-year-old male was arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a child. His identity was not released as he is a minor. 

Connie Mendoza was arrested for tampering with a witness, obstruction and failure to make a child abuse report with intent to conceal. Christine Amaya was arrested for failure to make a child abuse report with intent to conceal. 

The City said that due to the nature of the criminal charges, all individuals could face time in jail.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services has been cooperating with law enforcement for the duration of the investigation, per the City.

The daycare remains closed at this time. 

No additional details have been released. The investigation remains active.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

$230K in back wages recovered for employees of Black's Barbecue

Two lanes of I-35 southbound have reopened following closure in both directions from a tractor-trailer fire

Migrants bused to Texas cities by LULAC in protest of Gov. Abbott's policy

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out