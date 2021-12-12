x
Three adults, one minor sent to hospital following crash in south Austin

ATCEMS said all four had "potentially serious injuries" following the two-vehicle crash.
AUSTIN, Texas — Four people were involved in a two-vehicle collision Sunday evening in south Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the incident shortly after 7:20 p.m. at 10601 Old Manchaca Rd. in south Austin. ATCEMS said one minor and three adults were involved in the crash.

ATCEMS said the minor was taken to Dell Children's Medical Center, one adult was taken to Dell Seaton Medical Center and two were taken to St. David's South Austin Hospital. All four have "potentially serious injuries," ATCEMS said.

No other information was immediately available.

