AUSTIN, Texas — Threadgill's, a long-time restaurant and Austin live music staple, is officially closing the doors on its original location, according to a report from The Austin Chronicle.

The Chronicle reported that founder Eddie Wilson has already begun working with an agent to sell the property on 6416 N. Lamar.

Threadgill's World Headquarters, the restaurant's second location on Riverside Drive, closed in late 2018. It was opened in 1996 next to the former location of the Armadillo World Headquarters -- a historic concert venue in the 70s, which closed in 1980.

Legends like Janis Joplin and ZZ Top have all made appearances there.

Threadgill's has added to a growing list of local businesses closing permanently after the coronavirus pandemic struck Austin, including North by Northwest, Magnolia Cafe at Lake Austin and Vulcan Video.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

