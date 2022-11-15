Up to 40,000 mink released from northwest Ohio farm

The Van Wert Sheriff’s Office said the suspects destroyed fencing and approximately 25,000-40,000 mink were released.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Van Wert County Sheriff's Office said someone broke into a mink farm overnight and released up to 40,000 of the animals from their cages.

The incident happened early Tuesday at Lion Farms USA Mink Farm in Hoaglin Township located nearly 90 miles southwest of Toledo.

The sheriff’s office said the suspects destroyed fencing and approximately 25,000-40,000 mink were released.

Authorities are warning local residents and area farmer that minks are carnivorous mammals that stick to a diet consisting of fresh kills and regularly hunt prey bigger than themselves.

The sheriff’s office said they can be a bothersome pest for homeowners, livestock owners and property managers.

Mink have also proven to be costly and problematic for poultry ranchers as well as homeowners with ornamental ponds filled with koi and other fish.

Several agencies are assisting in the investigation including Ohio State Highway Patrol, Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Department of Natural Resource, Ohio Emergency Management Agency and Ohio Department of Transportation.