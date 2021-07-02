Power restored after PEC outage impacted thousands west of Austin

LEANDER, Texas — Pedernales Electric Cooperative as of 8:30 p.m. says service has been restored to all its meters in Leander.
PEC says the outage was due to equipment failure and that the problem has been fixed.
However, on the outage map, the cooperative still shows two outages affecting two meters. 354,581 total meters are operational and 99.999% of its customers currently do have power.
As of 8 p.m., PEC was dealing with two outages affecting approximately 4,553 meters.
PEC as of 7:45 p.m. was dealing with three outages affecting approximately 4,554 meters
The Leander Police Department said it is aware of the issue and it is asking residents not to call its dispatch center.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
