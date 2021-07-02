Power restored after PEC outage impacted thousands west of Austin

PEC says the outage was due to equipment failure and that the problem has been fixed.

LEANDER, Texas — Pedernales Electric Cooperative as of 8:30 p.m. says service has been restored to all its meters in Leander.

OUTAGE UPDATE 8:30 p.m. - Service has been restored to our members in Leander. Thank you for your patience. Please visit https://t.co/vAXQ06tIXL for updates. — PEC (@PedernalesCoop) July 3, 2021

However, on the outage map, the cooperative still shows two outages affecting two meters. 354,581 total meters are operational and 99.999% of its customers currently do have power.

As of 8 p.m., PEC was dealing with two outages affecting approximately 4,553 meters.

PEC as of 7:45 p.m. was dealing with three outages affecting approximately 4,554 meters

The Leander Police Department said it is aware of the issue and it is asking residents not to call its dispatch center.

We are aware and impacted by the power outage across much of the city. Please do not call 911 or our dispatch center asking for information pertaining to it. Feel free to check for updates here: https://t.co/h19uYpoaig — Leander Police (@Leander_Police) July 3, 2021