Steep slopes, towering trees, and no room for error.

“The terrain was unbelievable,” said Battalion Chief Randy Denzer with the Austin Fire Department. “The logging roads were something. We couldn't pass other vehicles.”

This is just a glimpse of the two-hour treacherous trek Austin firefighters drove for two straight weeks: chopping down trees, shoveling break lines, schlepping hundreds of miles of hose on very little sleep.

Fire crews could see the flames for miles. At one point the fire covered 230,000 acres.

Fighting fires so dangerous, so deadly, California called in reinforcements.

Denzer lead the team of five from Austin. They were an experienced crew that had helped fight the Bastrop wildfires nearly seven years ago.

“For most of us, this was the largest fire we'd ever seen in our careers,” Denzer said. “230,000 acres is almost unfathomable until you drive through it once.”

With 100 degree heat during the day and a chilly 50 degrees at night, weather wasn’t the only challenge.

Crews had to worry about wildlife -- some known, like snakes. Others? Not so much, like bears.

There were some of the comforts of home, but the Northern California terrain proved so tough, crews broke two axles in one engine the first night.

“We had to literally drag that truck off of a mountain, which was about a four or five hour ordeal,” said Denzer.

Bulldozers cut lines to stop the fire, only to be forced to abandon them. Even after making progress, new fires would pop up out of nowhere.

“The fire would get down inside a stump, cross underneath the root system, cross over 30 feet and pop back up on the other side and the fire will take off again,” Denzer said.

The trees were so fragile after the fire, three California firefighters were killed when the massive trunks fell on them. So, crews cautiously cut them down.

Their efforts, though exhausting, proved rewarding.

“Little girls would run up to you with a little piece of paper,” said Denzer. “It was a very humbling moment that a little girl can melt these firefighters.”

Some of the kind messagesTexas crews received.

From handwritten messages to personal proclamations.

“We saw the people holding Texas flags outside. So many people there telling us thank you. It was amazing. Absolutely amazing,” he said.

A family waited at the bottom of the mountain with a Texas flag to thank fire crews for saving their homes.

Texas heroes working tirelessly to stop a historic fire.

Fire crews said there were a couple of lessons learned: evacuations save lives. Wildfires move quickly and unpredictably, so families should heed the warnings. They also said families should create fire safety zones around their home to better protect their families in the event of a brush or wildfire.

