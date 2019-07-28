LIBERTY HILL, Texas — The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) found high levels of radium in the city of Liberty Hill's drinking water.

The city sent out a letter earlier this week about the issue.

But some people say it took them a few days before they found out, and even as of Saturday some had not received their letter.

"I am not drinking Liberty Hill water," said one concerned woman who lived near Downtown Liberty Hill. "It's craziness around here."

It's a common thought in the city of Liberty Hill right now, after the city shut down well number 2 on Loop 332 because of radium contamination.

The city of Liberty Hill told people about the contamination in a letter that went out earlier this week. According to the letter, the TCEQ told the city its water had more than the acceptable amount of radium, which can be found naturally in groundwater.

It also said this was not an emergency but did warn those of a possible increase in cancer risk linked to drinking high levels of radium over a long period of time.

"It really has you wondering what's going on," said Quinn Peacock.

Peacock found out about the problem from that letter but said his friends who lived on the other side of the duplex hadn't heard about it yet.

"What's most concerning is my wife's pregnant. I'm sure there are others in this town that are and are drinking this water and it's concerning," said Peacock.

While the city says people don't need to use alternative water sources, some feel it's the only way to ensure safety, and they hope that changes.

KVUE reached out to the city for more information on Saturday.

