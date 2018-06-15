When kids think of summer camp, they think of water sports, archery and group games. However, some Central Texas children are at a unique camp this week -- with the goal of healing.

Camp Red Bird is a summer camp put on by the Austin Center for Grief and Loss, a non-profit organization focused on grief and trauma by helping kids and adults as they deal with this burden. The organization was created in 2007, and the founders started their camp last year. Camp Red Bird allows children between the ages of 6 and 12 to spend a week with other kids going through a similar traumatic experience.

Pendo Mugofwa just graduated from St. Michael's Catholic Academy in Austin and is one of the counselors at Camp Red Bird. She's also someone many of these kids can relate to.

"My brother was 27 when he committed suicide," Mugofwa said. "He was in the military so he was going through a lot of stuff with PTSD."

Mugofwa was 15 at the time of this tragedy, and as a teenager, it was hard for her to come to grips with.

"At first, there was a lot of confusion and anger," Mugofwa said. "Then there was just a lot of sadness, and of course, with the circumstances with his death, it was very confusing."

Trying to figure out how to deal with this emotionally, Mugofwa herself actually received counseling from the Austin Center for Grief and Loss.

"These people are in it to kind of help you feel better rather than be a business," Mugofwa said. "The counselors notice a lot about you and they learn a lot about you. They're very committed to learning about each individual because everyone heals differently."

After this positive impact the non-profit had in her own life, Mugofwa decided to volunteer at the organization's summer camp.

"It can sound pretty intimidating that you're sending your kids to a place where they're going to be talking about their grief, but there are other kids here who can help them out and help them discuss these types of things," Mugofwa said. "We're working on things that most people are ignoring, and it can become more problematic later on in life with a child's development."

While these kids do plenty of interactive activities to get to know their fellow campers such as going to the park, playing with water guns and having snacks, they also will do crafts that help them deal with their emotions. After they all read a book together connecting their emotions to a dragon, they talked about handling that dragon.

They also got different colors of paper and expressed their good and bad feelings through words and drawings. Those expressions went into a jar that they then put a light inside.

"That light inside shows that even through the bad and all the good, there's always a light that shines through," Mugofwa said. "We want to provide comfort, but then we can't avoid the discomfort that comes with grieving."

Becca Van Tassel is the clinical director at Austin Center for Grief and Loss. She started working at the non-profit right before the first ever Red Bird Camp last year, and she said this week of bonding is something that encapsulates what they hope to provide for everyone who comes through their doors.

"They are welcome and they are safe," Van Tassel said. "All these big powerful feelings that they have, they're OK. Right in this very moment, they have the place and comfort to do that."

Van Tassel also said there doesn't always need to be a conversation in the summer camp activities and their sessions for progress to be made.

"It's really important to not feel alone in grief," Van Tassel said. "That is true for children and adults, so we want to provide a connection and a space for them to connect with each other. Even if they're not sharing the words, they're sharing these experiences with each other."

Camp Red Bird will have its second week of camp from Aug. 6 to Aug. 10. To learn more about Austin Center for Grief and Loss or Camp Red Bird, go here.

