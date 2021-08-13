Austin brewery giving away free cases of beer to people who come to get vaccinated

Thirsty Planet Brewing Company is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine event this Saturday.

AUSTIN, Texas — Free beer and protection against a deadly virus? What could be better!

This weekend, Thirsty Planet Brewing Company is hosting a vaccine event. If people choose to get a shot, they'll go home with a free case of beer.

The brewery, located at 8201 S. Congress Ave., will be partnering with Livingston Med Lab for the event from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday. Registration will be required at least 24 hours prior to arrival.

Thirsty Planet is known for its Thirsty Goat Amber, Dance Pants Kolsch, Cosmic Butterfly Kettle Sour and the Buckethead IPA.