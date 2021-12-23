Working for the Weekend: Peppermint Parkway, drive-in movies and more

Here are just a few events happening this holiday weekend.

AUSTIN, Texas — The holiday weekend is almost here and if you’re looking for something to do, KVUE is here to help. Here’s a list of some fun things you can take part in:

Over at Circuit of the Americas, they have a drive-thru experience featuring a mile of immersive holiday displays, millions of lights, live dancing elves, a walking plaza full of food and activities and more. This year guests can also visit two brand-new villages and get involved with an interactive, Rockette-style dance performance. Peppermint Parkway has been extended through Dec. 30 and tickets start at $35.

This year marks the 57th annual Austin Trail of Lights. It's the longest-running holiday tradition of its kind in Austin. The event takes place at Zilker Park through Dec. 31. It will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and is sold out Dec. 26. Tickets for Monday are available. General admission tickets range from $30 to $40. The Dash Pass is $65 and includes early entry, a box of holiday cookies and bottled water.

The Blue Starlite Downtown offers beautiful views of the city, and some great movies. On Christmas Day, you can enjoy "Elf," "Home Alone," "Spider-Man: No Way Home," or "Die Hard." Gates open 40 minutes before showtime. Tickets are $20 for a car space for one person, and you can add $15 to add a passenger. You can also add candy, popcorn and drinks.

Other things going on:

Mozart's Holiday Light Show

Fortlandia

Maywald Christmas Light Display

Marble Falls Walkway of Lights

Christmas Night Dance Party at Volstead