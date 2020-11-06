After months-long closure, Thinkery opens its doors for children's summer camps

The children's museum also is offering at-home activity packs and free online content.

AUSTIN, Texas — After a months-long closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, Thinkery is reopening its doors for its summer camps.

The children's museum in Austin has worked directly with Austin Public Health to create its safety protocol and will be providing socially-distant summer camps to keep kids and staff safe.

The summer camps will include smaller class sizes, with no more than nine students in each classroom. Because Thinkery will remain closed for the general public, summer camp classes will spread out all over the building.

It will also have staggered schedules and designated staff to clean and disinfect all surfaces. Staff will be wearing masks, and kids will be asked to wear masks as well.

Thinkery's camps are open for pre-K through fifth grade and will be held every week until the end of summer.

If you'd rather keep your elementary-aged student at home, Thinkery has created Do Make Create activity packs that include 10 individual activities, all with some kind of STEAM -- or science, technology, engineering, arts and math -- component.

Activity guides are available in both English and Spanish and were created with feedback from Thinkery members and others in the community.

"These were really designed with caregivers and student learning in mind. They can do them all in one day. They can do them over the course of the week. And for the most part, they can do them very much independently," Rachel Hamilton, associate director of programs at Thinkery, said.

The summer camps range in price from $365 to $385 per week.

Activity packs are $135 for non-members and $110 for members.

Thinkery is also offering free online content called Thinkery at Home, available to anyone who has an internet connection.