Working for the Weekend | Drive-in concerts and more

AUSTIN, Texas — Whether you're looking to get out of the house for some socially distant fun or prefer to stay in, there are events for you happening this weekend.

Here are some things going on in Central Texas.

On Saturday, fans can enjoy live music outdoor at Brushy Creek Amphitheater in Hutto. Attendees will have six-foot by six-foot pods for up to four guests. Read Southall Band and opener Pecos & The Rooftops will be performing. You can buy VIP tickets for $40, or general admission tickets for $25.

The Austin Film Festival will be virtual for its 27th year. Enjoy panel discussions, networking events and film screenings. You can purchase a pass at any time and, if you miss the premiere of a film, you can watch it during the duration of the festival which ends on the 29th. Virtual badges are $200. Student virtual badges are $150. Virtual film passes are $30.

Love and Lightstream is a socially distant concert series benefiting Austin's music community. This weekend the event will benefit Black Fret and HAAM. It's a drive-in concert experience that starts this weekend, and will continue for the next four weeks. Friday, Saturday and Sunday will all have different performers including Wild Child, Shinyribs and a long list of Austin musicians.

Musician Max Frost talked about what his performance will be like, saying, "So I do a one-man show that I always say is sort of like a science project meets a rock show. It's a lot of fun. There's a lot of crowd interaction."

The executive producer for Love and Lightstream describes the event as "all the things you like about a festival, and none of the things you don't."

Other events going on this weekend: