Working for the Weekend: Austin Symphony Orchestra, 'Into the Woods' and more

Let us help you plan your weekend!

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is almost here, so KVUE is here to help you make some plans. The Formula 1 United States Grand Prix is happening, but if you aren't attending that, there is plenty to do.

Here are some things going on in Central Texas.

The Austin Symphony has a couple of performances happening this weekend. Attendees can watch the classic film "Back to the Future" while the orchestra performs the musical score live in synch with the movie. That's happening on Saturday at 8 p.m. at Long Center's Dell Hall. Sunday at 3 p.m., the orchestra has a Halloween children's concert created specifically for ages 2 to 10. They're encouraging families to attend the children's concert in their costumes.

Composer Stephen Sondheim’s fairytale comes to life outdoors in a contemporary, reimagined show. Reserve your seat here. The show is being hosted from Oct. 5 through Nov. 7.

The Williamson County Fair and Rodeo features a petting zoo, swine races, vendors and food trucks, mutton busting, live music, carnival rides, a beer and wine garden, farmers market and more. It's happening now through Saturday.

Austin FC is taking on in-state rival the Houston Dynamo Sunday at 4 p.m. at Q2 Stadium. The Verde and Black are coming off of a couple losses, but the atmosphere at Q2 Stadium is always electric. Austin band The Nightowls are set to perform at Live Oak after the game.

Other events going on:

Pop-up market at Pink Flamingo Plant Co.

Puptopia Fest

The Little Gay Shop of Horrors

Boo and Brew at Wolf Ranch Town Center

Phantom Fest

Old Settler's Music Festival

Jim Jefferies at Bass Concert Hall

Texas Hemp Harvest Festival