Working for the Weekend: Mack, Jack and McConaughey virtual event and more

Need something to do? Here’s a look at some of the things going on this weekend in Central Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is almost here, and if you’re looking for something to do, KVUE is here to help. Here’s a list of some fun things you can take part in:

Bernadette Nason’s "Confessions of an English Danger Girl"

Austin Playhouse has a one-woman storytelling experience this weekend. Bernadette Nason’s "Confessions of an English Danger Girl" takes the audience through the ups and downs of adolescence. This is a streamed performance with a live Q&A afterward. Tickets are $15 and the shows are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Mack, Jack and McConaughey

This year’s MJ&M event will be a virtual experience with impactful stories and great performances. The yearly event has raised nearly $16 million for charities dedicated to children’s education, health and wellness. Tickets are a $25 donation and the event is Friday at 7 p.m.

Comedy at Santa Cruz Theater

There are shows Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Every night has something different and multiple comedians will be performing. Social distancing and face masks are required.

Other things going on:

