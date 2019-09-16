AUSTIN, Texas — After kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month on Sunday at the Texas State Capitol, there is still plenty to look forward to continuing the celebration.

With the Independence Day of five different Latin American countries on Sept. 15 and Mexican Independence Day on Sept.16, have fun celebrating Latin American culture this week.

From movie night to live music, there are endless possibilities. Here are just a few of those choices.

Watch "Selena" at the Austin Public Library

Watch the biopic honoring the tragic death of the icon of Mexican-American youth, Selena. The Austin Public Library will be screening the movie starting at 5 p.m. on Monday at the Willie Mae Kirk Branch.

Attend a Dieciseis Benefit Fiesta at Hotel Vegas

Have tons of fun while supporting a good cause. Hotel Vegas is holding a benefit fiesta with live music and Mexican desserts. The event starts Monday night at 9 p.m. and will benefit the border aid organization Sueños Sin Fronteras de Tejas.

Attend a benefit show at Cenote

Join local artists Jordan Moser and Jacob Alan Jaeger as they play in the Black Lounge at Cenote. Proceeds from the show will benefit the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES). This event is from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday night.

Celebrate Mexican Independence Day at La Condesa

The downtown modern-Mexican restaurant is joining forces with their own chefs to honor the day with Mexican cultures and cuisines. They will start things off with a party, ¡El Grito!, at Malverde upstairs on Monday at 6 p.m, where they will have a DJ spinning and chefs serving foods such as ceviches and black sea bass. Tickets to attend cost $25.

