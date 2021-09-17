x
Things to do for Hispanic Heritage Month 2021 in Austin

Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates Latin American culture starting Sept. 15 through Oct. 15.

AUSTIN, Texas — With the Independence Day of five different Latin American countries on Sept. 15 and Mexican Independence Day on Sept.16, have fun celebrating Latin American culture this month!

Here's a list of events going on this month around the Austin area:

Is there an event celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month that we should add to the list? Email us at lmcelroy@kvue.com. 

