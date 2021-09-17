Things to do for Hispanic Heritage Month 2021 in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — With the Independence Day of five different Latin American countries on Sept. 15 and Mexican Independence Day on Sept.16, have fun celebrating Latin American culture this month!
Here's a list of events going on this month around the Austin area:
- Sept. 16-Sept. 30 at 5 p.m., every Thursday: Jueves de Banda at Seareinas restaurant
- Sept. 17 at 6 p.m.: Mexic-Arte Museum Exhibitions (exhibitions continue throughout the year)
- Sept. 18 at 12 p.m.: Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration & Marketplace
- Sept. 18 at 5 p.m.Viva Mexico 2021 Live Celebration
- Sept. 18 at 6 p.m.: Frida Friday ATX @ Central Machine Works
- Sept. 23-Oct. 24 at 7 p.m., every Thursday: Bidi Bidi Banda and margaritas
- Sept. 24 at 7 p.m.: Frida Friday ATX Party at Lustre Pearl South
- Oct. 3 at 10:30 a.m.: The Latin America Market
- Oct. 13 at 5:30 p.m.: The 2021 Habla con Orgullo Awards
- Oct. 14 at 6 p.m.: Latinos Unidos Networking Mixer
- Entire Month: Enjoy Custom Drinks at La Condesa
Is there an event celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month that we should add to the list? Email us at lmcelroy@kvue.com.