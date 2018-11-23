AUSTIN — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas here in Austin!

The Zilker tree lighting ceremony took place on Sunday, Nov. 25 and many people attended the event to see the tree light up Austin with holiday cheer. The tree holds more than 3,300 lights and is 155 feet tall.

There was Christmas music playing at the event and attendees also sipped on hot chocolate as they waited for the tree to light up.

This is an annual tradition many Austinites love and our own Quita Culpepper was there, serving as MC for the event.

One attendee said this event brings back holiday memories as a child.

"It's like being a kid again. It really is. It brings back all those childhood memories and getting to see the excitement in my kids eyes makes," she said.

KVUE captured the moment the tree lit up.

The display will be on each night from 6 p.m. to midnight, and the tree will stay up through New Year's Eve.

