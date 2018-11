AUSTIN — Crews will host the official lighting of the Zilker holiday tree on Sunday, Nov. 25.

The tree holds more than 3,300 lights and is 155 feet tall.

The lighting on Sunday will take place at 6 p.m.

Our own Quita Culpepper will be there, serving as MC for the event.

The display will be on each night from 6 p.m. to midnight, and the tree will stay up through New Year's Eve.

