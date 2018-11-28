WILLIAMSON COUNTY — A man taken to the hospital following some sort of bad reaction to a methamphetamine is in the custody of Williamson County authorities after hitting a hospital employee with his car, leading police on a chase, flipping his car over and then refusing to get out of it, according to the sheriff's office.

Barricaded subject at 12000 Blk of 620. Wanted for agg assault on public servant w/Vehicle. pic.twitter.com/jWEF8lssIg — Sheriff Robert Chody (@SheriffChody) November 28, 2018

The incident happened on Ranch Road 620 near Anderson Mill in Williamson County. Sheriff Robert Chody said Tuesday night a woman brought the man to a hospital in Round Rock to be checked out for possible drug issues.

Sheriff Chody said, at some point, the man got into his car and took off, hitting a hospital employee with his vehicle on his way out. The man then led police on a chase.

Authorities said the man's car crashed as he attempted to avoid authorities. The vehicle flipped over many times, and the suspect refused to get out of it, Sheriff Chody said.

Subjects vehicle after pursuit in assault. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/f8Vj4h3M6f — Sheriff Robert Chody (@SheriffChody) November 28, 2018

In a video captured by KVUE, the man can be seen yelling at deputies and looking out from the car.

After an hour-long standoff, Sheriff Chody said the man surrendered, and he wasn't injured.

The hospital employee that was hit by the man's car is expected to be OK.

Sheriff Chody said the man is charged with evading arrest, and future charges are pending.

