WILLIAMSON COUNTY — A man taken to the hospital following some sort of bad reaction to a an illegal substance is in the custody of Williamson County authorities after hitting a hospital employee with his car, leading police on a chase, flipping his car over and then refusing to get out of it, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies identified the suspect as Timothy Allen Moore. He is charged with aggravated assault of a public servant and evading arrest.

Barricaded subject at 12000 Blk of 620. Wanted for agg assault on public servant w/Vehicle. pic.twitter.com/jWEF8lssIg — Sheriff Robert Chody (@SheriffChody) November 28, 2018

The incident happened on Ranch Road 620 near Anderson Mill in Williamson County. Sheriff Robert Chody said Tuesday night a woman brought Moore to a hospital in Round Rock to be checked out for possible drug issues.

Sheriff Chody said, at some point, the man got into his car and took off, hitting a hospital employee with his vehicle on his way out. The man then led police on a chase.

Authorities said Moore's car crashed as he attempted to avoid authorities. The vehicle flipped over many times, and he refused to get out of it, Sheriff Chody said.

Subjects vehicle after pursuit in assault. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/f8Vj4h3M6f — Sheriff Robert Chody (@SheriffChody) November 28, 2018

In a video captured by KVUE, Moore could be seen yelling at deputies and looking out from the car.

After an hour-long standoff, Sheriff Chody said the Moore surrendered, and he wasn't injured.

The hospital employee that was hit by the car is expected to be OK.

© 2018 KVUE-TV