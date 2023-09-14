Bastrop child sex trafficking rehab facility suspending operations

Staff at The Refuge for Domestic Minor Sex Trafficking said they feel like the State of Texas is working against them.

Example video title will go here for this video

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — A Bastrop County rehab facility for young victims of sex trafficking will close, at least for now.

Staff at The Refuge for Domestic Minor Sex Trafficking (DMST) said they feel like the State of Texas is working against them.

In a press release, Brooke Crowder, the facility's CEO, wrote, "Texas Department of Family Protective Services [DFPS] have made it unsafe to fulfill its mission."

"We are voluntarily suspending our license in the state of Texas, yes. Suspending voluntarily. And we're doing it – it was it was not an easy decision. It was not a quick decision," Crowder told the KVUE Defenders.

The founders of The Refuge for DMST started their work a decade ago. The long-term residential facility offered rehabilitation for victims of sex trafficking between the ages of 14 to 19.

KVUE first reported on The Refuge when it opened in 2018, with a school, church, equine therapy, art therapy and medical services on site.

Last year, we reported an incomplete report filed in federal court that alleged The Refuge had sex trafficking happening on-site. The Refuge had its license suspended from last April through this past January – but those allegations were proven to be false.

"We fought very hard to keep that license and to reopen so that we could do what we were created to do, which is serve teenage girls that need comprehensive care. Unfortunately, the environment that we're in right now is such that we are being prevented from actually providing the very best care for teenage girls," Crowder said. "We have had threats to our security here on campus. And, frankly, that was because our confidential address was released last year and by the Department of Family Protective Services."

During the State's investigation, documents from the State revealed The Refuge's location. Crowder said traffickers then used that information to harass and intimidate workers and children in care at the facility.

"When we began bringing girls onto campus, as we were reopening, we had people that showed up and wanted to harass us. And it became a dangerous situation. And we made a decision to hire 24/7 licensed, commissioned armed security to protect our residents and protect our staff. And we felt good about that. We felt like we could keep people safe," Crowder said. "Unfortunately, the State has demanded that we remove armed security off of our premises, and we can't in good conscience continue to operate if we can't keep people safe."

Crowder said she hopes the State will reconsider having armed guards on premise.

"Let's have a conversation. As adults, all who claim that we want to help kids in our state, let's do that," Crowder said.

Texas Health and Human Services (HHS) handles licensing for long-term residential child care. The HHS website shows the State evaluated more than 16,000 standards for compliance in the last five years. The website also shows investigators found 58 deficiencies.

Some of those deficiencies date back to the false allegations of sex trafficking on campus. State data shows all but four were corrected. Crowder said all deficiencies were either corrected or found to be untrue.

The KVUE Defenders reached out to the HHS for comment. We will update the story as it unfolds.

Erica Proffer on social media: Facebook | X | Instagram

KVUE on social media: Facebook | X | Instagram | YouTube