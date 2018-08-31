AUSTIN, Texas — History will be made Friday when Austin Police Chief Brian Manley pins badges on three cadets whose fathers all served in the same department.

Retired APD Senior Police Officer Dennis Farris is preparing to watch his oldest son Adam graduate from the Austin Police Academy. It's the same academy Dennis graduated from 27 years ago.

“Obviously, I get a little emotional,” Dennis said. “To have one of your sons tell you, ‘Hey Dad, I want to be a policeman.’ You're like that's really neat and in the same sentence, I'm scared to death."

Adam told KVUE he knew he wanted to be an APD officer since he was a kid.

"It's not an easy job, and (Dennis) did it for a long time,” Adam said. "Growing up, I always thought it was a neat job that he had because I could see the difference that was being made. I want to wear the same uniform, have the same badge."

Another cadet has strong ties to the department.

John Sevier’s father, Sgt. John Sevier, presides over APD’s K9 unit. He’s spent 21 years as an officer and says it’s not an easy job, and it’s only gotten harder.

"I’ll be nervous, hoping that phone doesn't ring because you are a parent,” said Sgt. Sevier, reflecting on how he’ll feel when his son starts his first official shift as an officer on Sunday after graduation.

Sevier’s son knew he wanted to be an APD officer since high school. He joined the military, spent five years serving in the Marines and then signed up for the APD academy.

Sgt. Sevier told KVUE he’s confident his son, a new father himself, will be safe on the streets thanks to his training in military and from the Austin Police Academy.

"His training is going to get him through,” Sgt. Sevier said.

Farris believes his son, Adam, will make an ever better police officer than he did.

"At the end of the day, we want what most people want: to go home at the end of the night when work's over, and a big part of that is talking to people and treating them with the same respect that you would anybody else,” Adam said.

"The pride there is tremendous,” said Farris.

As for Sevier, he said "I am over the moon proud, yea. As is his momma."

© 2018 KVUE-TV