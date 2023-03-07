The Little Gay Shop plans to disconnect its phone line after receiving threats

The shop said it has received so many prank and threatening calls that it has decided to disconnect the phone line.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — An East Austin shop that caters to the LGBTQ+ community is making a change to its business operations after a series of threatening phone calls.

The Little Gay Shop, located on Airport Boulevard, said on Instagram early Monday morning that it has received so many prank and threatening phone calls that it has decided to disconnect the phone line.

"Due to the ongoing threatening and prank phone calls we have been receiving at the shop, we have made the decision to disconnect our shop phone," The Little Gay Shop said. "If you have any questions regarding the shop, please email contact@thelittlegayshop.com and we will respond as quickly as possible."

This isn't the only recent incident allegedly targeting the local LGBTQ+ community.

Starbucks recently had to cancel an event featuring drag queens scheduled for a Cedar Park location after the store received a large number of threats. Starbucks said the threats came soon after a violent incident in Cedar Park that "had the entire community concerned," referencing the fatal June 2 shooting of Akira Ross at a Cedar Park gas station. The man who shot Ross had yelled a homophobic slur at her, according to police.

Earlier this month, KVUE also reported an incident involving a couple who said they were attacked at a bus stop near Sixth Street and Congress Avenue in Downtown Austin. The couple said the men who allegedly attacked them called them a homophobic slur.