AUSTIN, Texas — Finding out about mass shootings is scary for many. Some even have to come to grips that it happened in their hometown, including someone right here in Central Texas.

Chriss Hexter is a high school administrator in the Cedar Park area. She moved to Texas in 2004 because of a job opportunity for her husband. She moved here with her three kids as well.

"When we moved here, I actually said, 'This reminds me of Bellbrook,'" Hexter said.

That's where Hexter grew up – Bellbrook, Ohio. It's where she fell in love with the idea of becoming a teacher, which she did before becoming an administrator.

"I grew up in education because of my mom," Hexter said, "loving on my teachers who always loved on me because they were friends with my mom. There were a lot of teachers who were positive influences on me. It was and is a great place to live. You don't lock your doors. You leave your windows open at night."

Bellbrook is a suburb of Dayton, Ohio, where a gunman shot and killed nine people in the entertainment district overnight Sunday. At least 27 other people were hurt in the shooting.

"I was asleep in bed at 1 something," Hexter said. "The Dayton Daily News notification went off on my phone. The vibrations and sounds kept going off. It was the Dayton Daily News indicating of a shooter in the Oregon district. I sat up in my bed, and I turned on the TV. I started watching the story unfold."

Hexter said explaining to her kids what happened is still difficult.

"We're pretty open and honest with our children," Hexter said. "This is one situation where we have not been very open and honest. My younger kiddos would probably have nightmares about the situation."

Hexter still has her stepmom, two sisters, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews all living in the area. Hexter and her family just recently visited where this shooting happened a couple weeks ago.

"We were just there three weeks ago in the Oregon District at the exact location where the shootings took place," Hexter said. "The ideal I have in my head is now shattered."

While her memory is forever changed, she said she will continue to and will always call Bellbrook and Dayton home.

"My family is still there," Hexter said. "We will return there. I have no hesitation to go back there."

