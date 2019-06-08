AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's home to some weird street art, so where can you find some Instagram-worthy murals in Austin?

Let's connect the dots.

Hi, How Are You mural

KVUE

This mural was painted by Daniel Johnston in 1993. Ten years earlier, Johnston put this frog named Jeremiah on the front of his album "Hi How Are You: The Unfinished Album." It sparked a mental health nonprofit called "The Hi, How Are You Project."

On "Hi, How Are You Day" every January, Austinites are encouraged to check on their neighbors and friends to really ask how they're doing.

RELATED: Best places to take 'Instagram worthy' photos in Austin

You're My Butter Half mural

Kaelan Cheatham

If you want somewhere to snap a photo with your sweetheart, check out the "You're My Butter Half" mural.

It was painted in 2012 and is on East MLK Junior Boulevard on the side of the United Way building.

I Love You So Much mural

Kaelan Chetham

This one's located at Jo's Coffee on South Congress. It's seen its fair share of vandalism over the years, but you may not know it's actually fairly new. A local artist named Amy Cook spray painted it in 2010 as a love letter to the owner of the coffee shop, Liz Lambert.

I Hate You So Much mural

KVUE

If you're not feeling the love, the "Bungalow" on Raine Street has an "I Hate You So Much" wall that you can snap a photo of instead.

Greetings From Austin mural

Finally, the Greetings From Austin mural is on the side of the Roadside Relics on South First Street. It features paintings of Austin's most iconic sites like the University of Texas Tower and the State Capitol.

There are so many murals int own we can't mention them all, but these are a few fan-favorites for you new Austin residents to see for yourselves.

WATCH: Top places to take pictures in Austin

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Galveston officers on horseback tie rope to man’s handcuffs, department says

Four dead in triple murder-suicide in San Antonio, police say

2020 City of Austin budget includes nearly $63M set aside for homelessness