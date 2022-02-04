'The Blue Trees' environmental art installation now at Pease Park

The goal of the piece is to start conversations about climate change and deforestation.

AUSTIN, Texas — If you go to Pease Park, you'll probably see the trees painted bright blue.

It's part of an art installation with the goal to start conversations about climate change and deforestation.

"The Blue Trees" by Konstantin Dimopoulos is an environmental art installation created to help visitors visualize what the community could lose through deforestation.

"'The Blue Trees' grew out from this insanity that is deforestation and became really a, what I call, 'visual scream.' A call for some sort of sanity to come into place," Dimopoulos said in a video explaining the piece. "It attempts to give these ecosystems and trees visibility and a voice that they do not have. It brings their visibility to cities, communities and schools throughout the world by using color. It brings the trees to the forefront of our communities, streets and parks."

The coloring doesn't hurt the trees or the environment, according to the Pease Park Conservancy website. It's made from water and chalk will wash off over the next several months, which was done with the intention to reflect environmental changes that happen over time.

The environmental art piece has been installed in more than 30 sites, from London to Tennessee. In Austin, the piece has been installed just north of Kingsbury Commons in Pease Park.

