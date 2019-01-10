AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Resource Center for the Homeless (ARCH) has shifted its resources from providing emergency shelter to more long-term efforts for housing and case management.

The new contract with the city went into effect on Tuesday after the city council approved the contract in April.

Under the new model, clients will be paired with case management services that can help them find housing after leaving the shelter.

The plan will mean fewer beds or mats. But by moving out around 60 mats, the shelter can move in more case managers and offer more resources for the existing 130 clients.

Previously the ARCH was cycling people in and out without offering more long-term assistance.

The changes come after a report from the National Alliance to End Homelessness in 2017 showed only two of 1,526 people who did not receive case management ended up transitioning to housing. On the other hand, around half of the 195 people who did receive case management were able to move into housing.

The ARCH has been a focal point over the past few months as the city council deals with the consequences of rolling back regulations on homeless camping in June.

The city will be narrowing the sidewalks around Seventh and Neches streets and improving the lighting in the areas around the shelter.

