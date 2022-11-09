The 32nd annual Austin Chronicle Hot Sauce Festival returns

The Austin Chronicle's 32nd Annual Hot Sauce Festival heats up Sunday at The Far Out Lounge and Stage in South Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Chronicle's 32nd Annual Hot Sauce Festival is heating up Central Texas on Sunday.

Taking place at the Far Out Lounge and Stage from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., the festival will feature 20 commercial bottlers, specialty sauces and peppers, cold drinks and food trucks. Also, there will be live music performances by Luna Luna, TC Superstar, Mama Duke and KindKeith, with DJ McPullish spinning records all afternoon.

The Hot Sauce Festival, presented by Capital Metro, serves as a major fundraiser for the Central Texas Food Bank and has raised over 1.25 million meals in its 31-year history.

Some of the hot sauce brands featured include Teardrop Pepper Company, Yellowbird Foods, Aunt May’s, Salsa Maya and many more. Attendees will also get the chance to vote for their favorite hot sauces and winners will be announced on stage at the festival.

Dogs will be allowed at the Hot Sauce Festival.

