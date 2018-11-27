AUSTIN — It's been a holiday tradition for more than 20 years.

Today, this year's Texas State Capitol ornament was put on display.

The 2018 ornament celebrates the 130th anniversary of the completion of the Capitol. It shows the building in a rare Austin snowfall that makes the Capitol look like a winter wonderland.

"I think it's really special that we get to be a part of Texas family holiday traditions," Carolyn Rzeppa, Retail Marketing Manager for the Texas State Preservation Board, said. "This is a program that's very important to Texas families -- every holiday season, it's something that you wanna give your grandmother or your mother or your father for Christmas."

The back of the ornament reads, "Here glitters a structure that shall stand as a sentinel of eternity. - Temple Houston 1888." According to the Texas Capitol Gift Shop's website, Senator Temple Houston -- the youngest son of Sam Houston -- accepted the Capitol on behalf of the people of Texas at the dedication on May 18, 1888.

The ornament is $22 and all proceeds go toward Capitol preservation and educational programs.

"Since the program's inception, we've raised over $9 million towards Texas preservation and educational programs," Rzeppa said.

