Remembering West, Texas, on the 10th anniversary of a devastating explosion

Ten years ago this week, a deadly explosion erupted at a seed and fertilizer storage facility in the town of West, 120 miles north of Austin.

Example video title will go here for this video

WEST, Texas — It was just another business in the small Texas town of West – West Fertilizer Company had been serving farmers near Waco since 1962.

Early in the evening of April 17, 2013, the building caught fire. Volunteer firefighters fought the flames for about 20 minutes when the worst happened – a massive explosion of more than 30 tons of ammonium nitrate fertilizer that had been stored in the building where the blaze began.

Twelve firefighters and three people who lived near the plant died. The blast injured nearly 300 people and destroyed two schools, a nursing home, an apartment complex and many homes.

What had started the fire?

Three years after the explosion and a lengthy investigation, a stunning announcement came from the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms that the fire had been intentionally set.

To this day, no one has been arrested.

Years after the explosion, there has been little change in regulations for businesses that store ammonium nitrate despite the urging of the U.S. Chemical Safety Board, a federal agency. Among its recommendations was installing non-flammable storage bins and water sprinklers in facilities that handle the chemical.

This past weekend, the people of West held a memorial service to honor those who died 10 years ago in a town that has rebuilt and moved on, but that likely will never forget April 17, 2013.