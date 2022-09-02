Walmart withdraws Texas lawsuit over liquor store law

This isn't the first time Walmart has met Texas in court over liquor law.

AUSTIN, Texas — According to a report from the The Dallas Morning News, Walmart is stepping down in its legal fight against a liquor store law in Texas.

Last summer, the retailer filed a lawsuit in Austin challenging a portion of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code stopping publicly traded retailers from owning liquor stores.

This reportedly marked the second time Walmart has met Texas in court. The company had originally sued in 2015, a battle it initially won three years later. However, the ruling was reversed in 2019.

The Dallas Morning News reported that Walmart isn't giving up on its efforts in Texas just yet, potentially looking into options to build spaces in its stories with separate entrances for liquor sales.

Currently, Walmart is allowed to sell liquor in more than two dozen states.

Read The Dallas Morning News' full report here.