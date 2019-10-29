AUSTIN, Texas — President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are still on their re-election campaign and Pence will be making a stop in Central Texas Tuesday.

Pence will spend a few hours at Forth Hood with armed service members before he rounds off his trip in Austin.

First up on his agenda is to watch a training exercise on the army base. After that, he will be participating in a veteran transition roundtable. There, he'll be able to create an open dialogue for these service men and women.

The trip in Killeen wraps up with the vice president making some closing remarks before he flies into Austin's airport.

RELATED: Pence takes swipe at NBA, Nike in critical speech on China

In Austin, Pence will speak at a campaign fundraising luncheon at an undisclosed location before flying back to Washington.

KVUE will be live streaming his remarks to the military post online and on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. This is expected to start at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

It's important to note that there are no public events scheduled in Austin for Pence's visit, but drivers should expect some delays as the vice president makes his way across the city.

WATCH: VP Mike Pence in Austin for RGA Conference

