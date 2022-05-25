AG Ken Paxton to visit Uvalde, help set up victim services

Paxton said he would be in the city to help set up a location for the Crime Victims' Compensation (CVC) Program through the attorney general's office.

Example video title will go here for this video

UVALDE, Texas — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is set to visit Uvalde, Texas, on Wednesday, a day after at least 21 people were killed at an elementary school in the small town.

Paxton said he would be in the city to help set up a location for the Crime Victims' Compensation (CVC) Program that helps victims of crime and their families with the financial impacts of crime, like counseling, medical treatment, funerals and loss of income.

The office also has a number of other resources to help victims, such as the Address Confidentiality Program (ACP) and the Victim Notification Service (VINE).

The shooting in the town about 80 miles west of San Antonio is now considered the deadliest school shooting in Texas history. Nineteen of the mass shooting victims were students at Robb Elementary School, attended by second, third and fourth graders.

On Wednesday morning, Paxton called for school teachers and staff to be trained and potentially armed in an interview with Fox News. He also mentioned creating access points that would make it difficult for people seeking to enter and cause harm.

"We're going to need people on the ground, whether they're trained police officers or whether they are people that are trained in the school so that the reaction time can be much more quickly. If that's not done then we're going to continue to see people shot like this and killed," Paxton said.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube