Uvalde CISD holds another meeting as start of school approaches

A closed-door session will also explore "grievances" against the district's superintendent.

UVALDE, Texas — With the start to a delayed school year about two weeks away, Uvalde CISD trustees are providing another chance Monday night for families to ask questions regarding security and protocol after May's mass shooting at Robb Elementary.

The public-comment portion of the meeting will be followed by the school board going into closed session, during which at least some of the private conversation will center around "parent and public grievances" against Superintendent Hal Harrell, according to the public agenda.

The more consequential of this week's school board meetings will come Wednesday, which is when a twice-postponed hearing to determine the future of district Police Chief Pete Arredondo is expected to take place. The meeting is expected to be packed with community members and relatives of Robb victims who have spent most of the summer calling for the district to sever ties with Arredondo, who has been blamed for the failed law enforcement response on May 24.

Part of Monday's closed-door session is also earmarked for "attorney consultation," presumably with Arredondo's legal representation ahead of Wednesday. Harrell recommended his firing last month.

Texas DPS identified the chief as the on-scene commander, and he made the decision to treat the situation as a barricaded suspect, not an active shooter. Even as children called 911 from inside the classroom with the shooter, heavily armed law enforcement waited to breach the room for over an hour.

Legally, the district cannot terminate Arredondo's contract without first detailing their reasons for firing him and allowing him to defend himself. He has been largely out of the public eye since May, and has been on unpaid leave from Uvalde CISD since July 22.