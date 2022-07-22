Unsolved San Antonio | Police searching for clues in 27 missing person cases

Police say he is right-handed and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt and blue jeans. He has a tattoo of a rosary on his chest with a cross that goes down to his belly. He also has a tattoo across his knuckles that says "God Got Me." He has a tattoo on his left shoulder of a taurus, a tattoo on his back left arm of the letter J, and a tattoo on his back right arm of the letter G.