Unsolved San Antonio | Police searching for clues in 27 missing person cases
Chapter 1
Bianca Carrasco
Chapter 2
Crystal Lopez
Chapter 3
Mohammed Alghannam
Chapter 4
Evelyn Louise Hernandez
Chapter 5
Lucero Sarabia
Chapter 6
Lisa Mireles
Chapter 7
Evangelina Martinez
Chapter 8
Andrew Mayorga
Chapter 9
Chapter 10
Kathryn and Ava Baldwin
Chapter 11
Jordan Green
Chapter 12
Alejandro Campo, III
Chapter 13
Mitzi Jones
Chapter 14
Janie Marie Gutierrez
Chapter 15
Bonnie Flores
Chapter 16
James Davis
Chapter 17
Jennifer Apreciado
Chapter 18
Leandro Gonzalez
Chapter 19
Dona Chandler
Chapter 20
Bella and Sophia Cathey
Chapter 21
Ebony Ortiz
Chapter 22
Serina Uriegas
Chapter 23
Yvette Williams
Chapter 24
Raul Ardon
Chapter 25
Maria Llamas
More than 600,000 people go missing every year in the United States, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons (NamUS) database.
Here in San Antonio, KENS 5 is drawing attention to the dozens of children and adults who remain missing in hopes that someone in the community knows something that will help find them.
Below are 27 missing people from San Antonio and Bexar County. If you know anything about their disappearance, please call the San Antonio Police Department's Missing Person's Unit at 210-207-7660. They answer their phones 24 hours a day.
Note: Age listed indicates the person's age at the time they disappeared.
Chapter 1: Bianca Carrasco
Bianca Carrasco, 29, was last seen on May 1, 2016, in the 1600 block of Walnut Creek Drive.
She has brown hair and brown eyes, weighs 125 pounds and is 5'1" in height. Police say she has a tattoo of the letter "B" on her right hip. She is also right-handed and has straight, shoulder-length hair.
Chapter 2: Crystal Lopez
Crystal Lopez, 34, was last seen on April 27, 2017, in the 17000 block of Henderson Pass. She suffers from a medical condition that requires medication.
She has wavy, brown, shoulder-length hair and brown eyes, weighs 160 pounds and is 5'5" in height. Police say she has a pierced nose and pierced ears, and she has a tattoo on her left wrist with the letters "CT."
Chapter 3: Mohammed Alghannam
Mohammed Alghannam, 25, was last seen on March 28, 2015, from the Metairie area in New Orleans, Louisiana. He was last spotted checking out of the Extended Stay America hotel in Metairie, and authorities believe he may have gone missing while coming back to San Antonio. He may have been traveling on the Greyhound or Mega Bus lines.
At the time he went missing, Mohammed was an international exchange student at UTSA studying mechanical engineering. He has black hair and black eyes, weighs between 150-155 pounds, and is 5'6" in height.
Chapter 4: Evelyn Louise Hernandez
Evelyn Louise Hernandez, 56, was last seen on August 5, 2015, in the 400 block of Hammond Avenue. She suffers from a medical condition that requires medication.
She has red, shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. She weighs 135 pounds and is 5'0" in height.
Chapter 5: Lucero Sarabia
Lucero Sarabia, 21, was last seen on November 26, 2004. She was eight months pregnant when she disappeared.
She has blonde hair and brown eyes. She weighs 160 pounds and is 5'1" in height.
Chapter 6: Lisa Mireles
Lisa Mireles, 32, was last seen on May 1, 2015, in the 1100 block of Willow Street.
She has straight, collar-length brown hair and blue eyes. She weighs 150 pounds and is 5'9" in height. Police say she has a pierced abdomen and tongue. She also has a scar on her chin. She is right-handed and wears glasses.
Chapter 7: Evangelina Martinez
Evangelina Martinez, 41, was last seen in the 300 block of Lucas on September 24, 2014.
Police say she was under a doctor's care at the time she disappeared and requires medication.
She has straight, brown, shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. She weighs 135 pounds and is 5'1" in height. Police say she has a tattoo of the sun and moon on the back of her neck, and she also has tattooed eyebrows.
Chapter 8: Andrew Mayorga
Andrew Mayorga, 17, was last seen on January 4, 2007. Police did not give a location where he was last seen.
He has black hair and brown eyes and weighs 170 pounds and is 5'8" in height. Police say he was reported to have been seen around the River Walk in the past.
Chapter 9: Subtitle here
Susie Felan Ruiz, 44, was last seen December 16, 2006. Police did not give a location where she was last seen.
She has long, wavy brown hair and brown eyes. She is 110 pounds and is 5'2" in height. She is right-handed and was last seen wearing green pants and a green shirt. She has tattoos consisting of a vine on her abdomen and a butterfly and star on her hip.
Chapter 10: Kathryn and Ava Baldwin
Kathryn and Ava Baldwin are a mother and daughter last seen on September 17, 2015, in the 6000 block of Whitby Road.
Kathryn Baldwin, 40, has medical conditions requiring help. She has straight, shoulder-length blonde hair and hazel eyes. She is 125 pounds and 5'10" in height. She has a tattoo of a large rose and is right-handed.
Ava Baldwin, 6, is 4'0" and weighs 60 pounds. She has hazel eyes and blonde hair.
Chapter 11: Jordan Green
Jordan Green, 23, was last seen in the 7800 block of Wood Chase on November 7, 2015. He has black hair and brown eyes, weighs 165 pounds and is 5'9" in height.
Police say he is right-handed and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt and blue jeans. He has a tattoo of a rosary on his chest with a cross that goes down to his belly. He also has a tattoo across his knuckles that says "God Got Me." He has a tattoo on his left shoulder of a taurus, a tattoo on his back left arm of the letter J, and a tattoo on his back right arm of the letter G.
Chapter 12: Alejandro Campo, III
Alejandro Campo, 29, was last seen May 20, 2016, in the 700 block of Canyonwood Drive.
He is 5' 8" in height and weighs 155 pounds. He has brown eyes and wavy, collar-length black hair and a medium complexion. Police also say he is right-handed.
Chapter 13: Mitzi Jones
Mitzi Jones, 42, was last seen on March 8, 2012, in the 2400 block of South New Braunfels.
She is 5'0" in height and weighs 120 pounds. She has wavy, brown hair to her mid-back, freckles and brown eyes. She is also right-handed.
Police say she has a tattoo of a flower on the back of her neck, a tattoo of a flower on her left hip to her knee, and a star branded into her calf.
Chapter 14: Janie Marie Gutierrez
Janie Marie Gutierrez, 26, was last seen on November 17, 2009. Police did not provide her last known whereabouts.
She has blue eyes and long, curly brown hair. She has a tattoo of a Led Zeppelin symbol. She was last seen wearing a necklace of a Jewish star, and she has a piercing under her lower lip.
Chapter 15: Bonnie Flores
Bonnie Flores, 37, was last seen on May 18, 2020, in the 100 block of Seashell.
She is 5' 7" in height and weighs 200 pounds. She has straight, shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes. Police say she has a tattoo of a star on her left ankle.
Chapter 16: James Davis
James Davis, 40, was last seen on March 2, 2006. Police did not provide his last known whereabouts.
He is 5' 7" in height and weighs about 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts and combat boots. Police say he has scars on the back of his legs and tattoos on his abdomen, chest and back.
Chapter 17: Jennifer Apreciado
Jennifer Apreciado, 18, was last seen on October 26, 2006. Police did not provide her last known whereabouts.
She is 4' 8" in height and weighs 95 pounds. Police say she was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue shorts and a red belt. They say she also has tattoos on her arm and ankle.
Chapter 18: Leandro Gonzalez
Leandro Gonzalez was last seen on June 5, 2008 in San Antonio. He is 5' 6" in height and weighs 180 pounds.
He has straight, gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red and black striped shirt and glasses. Police say his bottom teeth are decayed.
Chapter 19: Dona Chandler
Dona Chandler, 61, was last seen on August 8, 2014 in the 13000 block of Nacogdoches.
She is described as 5' 8" in height and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She is right-handed and was last seen wearing a white, t-shirt and blue jean shorts.
Bexar County Sheriff's Office Missing Persons
The following people are missing from the San Antonio area and their cases are being investigated by the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. If you have seen any of them, please call 210-335-6000.
Chapter 20: Bella and Sophia Cathey
Bella Cathey, 9, and Sophia Cathey, 8, are siblings missing from San Antonio and last seen August 13, 2020.
Sophia (pictured above) is 4' 2" and has brown hair and light eyes. She weighs 55 pounds.
Bella is 4' 2" (pictured below) and has brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs 50 pounds.
Police say they may be in the company of their mother. Their father has applied for the return of the children under the international civil treaty: The Hague Convention of the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction.
Chapter 21: Ebony Ortiz
Ebony Ortiz, 17, has been missing since April 16, 2022. Police did not provide her last known whereabouts.
She has brown eyes and brown hair. She is 5' 2" in height and weighs 125 pounds.
Chapter 22: Serina Uriegas
Serina Uriegas, 16, was last seen on April 4, 2022. Police did not provide her last known whereabouts.
She is 5' 5" in height and weighs 106 pounds. Police say she has brown hair and brown eyes.
Chapter 23: Yvette Williams
Yvette Williams, 15, was last seen May 3, 2022, at 3402 Battlecry in San Antonio.
She is 5'1" in height and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair and wears glasses. Police say she has a nose piercing on the right side and a bar piercing on the top left ear.
Police say her aunt reported that Williams went to bed at 10 p.m. on May 3, and when her aunt went to wake her up the next morning, she was not in her room. The window was open, and the screen was cut. Police say she is prescribed medication for various conditions. It is believed Williams is with a friend on the east side of San Antonio.
Chapter 24: Raul Ardon
Raul Ardon, 15, was reported missing on December 13, 2021 from the San Antonio area.
Officials say he is originally from Honduras. He is 5' 5" in height and weighs 110 pounds.
Chapter 25: Maria Llamas
Maria Llamas went missing at the Poteet Flea Market on November 20, 2016. Her purse was found a nearby creek but there was no other sign of her.