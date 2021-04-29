Unemployment claims drop. State credits reopening and fraud detection

Initial unemployment claims decreased by more than 20,000 people last week. It's a larger decrease than any other state, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

AUSTIN, Texas — In the week ending April 24, initial unemployment claims dropped by 20,036, the largest decrease in the nation.

Texas Workforce Commission records show $1,060,626 went out to folks out of work over the last 10 days.

Over the last month in Travis County, state records show workers at elementary and secondary schools ranked top in job losses. Computer and software wholesale businesses were second.

The Deputy Director of Communications with TWC, James Bernsen, told us that “Texas’ economy continues to reopen, employers are hiring and Texans are returning to work.”

Bernsen said the reopening is one reason for the decrease.

“TWC continues to employ new and varied measures to combat fraud, which is closing the door on those attempting to file claims using stolen identities,” Bernsen added.

Since March 14, 2020, the state’s unemployment claims totaled $48 billion.