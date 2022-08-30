Gov. Abbott announces adoption of $85B TxDOT 10-year transportation plan

The program includes plans to spend $7.3 billion on Austin-area roads over the next 10 years, with a focus on I-35 improvements.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the unanimous adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), advancing a record $85 billion, 10-year roadway construction plan.

The program includes plans to spend $7.3 billion on Austin-area roads over the next 10 years, including projects in Travis, Williamson, Hays, Bastrop, Blanco, Burnet and Gillespie counties.

The UTP includes project priorities and funding projects in 25 districts across Texas. The 2023 plan has three main objectives: to promote safety, preserve the state’s assets and optimize the performance of the state’s transportation system overall.

The plan states that highway safety is a top priority in the Austin area. In particular, TxDOT is focused on alleviating congestion on Interstate 35, "one of the most congested highways in the state." Many of the projects listed in the plan aim to alleviate backups on I-35.

But I-35 isn't the only roadway TxDOT hopes to address over the next decade. The plan also includes improvements to the intersection at Courtyard Drive on Loop 360/Capital of Texas Highway, projects geared toward easing congestion on Texas 71 east of I-35 and a direct interchange where 71 meets US 183.

"TxDOT's 2023 Unified Transportation Program is a critical step toward addressing the diverse needs of Texans in rural, urban and metropolitan communities," said Gov. Abbott. "This 10-year plan to address transportation needs statewide and dedicate $85 billion to improve roadways will be a huge boon to our state's infrastructure and booming economy. As more people move to Texas and businesses grow across the state, we are working together to make sure Texans' transportation safety and mobility are secured and businesses can flourish for generations to come."

The UTP funds will coincide with an additional $32 billion over the life of the program for routine maintenance contracts and project development.

Projects will be funded through legislative and voter-approved initiatives that allocate portions of oil and gas taxes, sales taxes and other money to the state highway fund. It includes $14 billion for projects in rural areas.