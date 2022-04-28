Texan Trevor Reed arrives at San Antonio military base after being detained in Russia

Rep. August Pfluger shared photos of Reed arriving overnight at a San Antonio military base.

SAN ANTONIO — Trevor Reed, the Texas native and U.S. Marine veteran, arrived home Thursday after being detained in Russian since the summer of 2019.

Reed’s family could also be seen in video taken from the scene of his arrival in San Antonio.

Sources tell KHOU 11 that Reed will likely be medically evaluated and receive potential treatment at Brooke Army Medical Center.

This is the moment we have all been praying for. WELCOME HOME, Trevor Reed! 🇺🇸 @freetrevorreed pic.twitter.com/GooLSxSfsk — Rep. August Pfluger (@RepPfluger) April 28, 2022

Reed's family said his health was deteriorating while in Russian custody, and believes he could have tuberculosis, adding he was coughing up blood.

His release was part of a prisoner exchange between Russia and the U.S., which returned a Russian pilot convicted of smuggling drugs. The exchange unfolded in Turkey.

Earlier on Wednesday, Reed's parents expressed gratitude in North Texas to President Joe Biden for negotiating the swap.

"Almost as good as the day he was born," Reed's mother told local media on Wednesday. "We know he's on the plane, but it's going to really hit us when we get to put our arms around him."

Governor Greg Abbott sent a Wednesday-morning tweet welcoming Reed home as the news was announced.

Reed was sentenced in 2020 to nine years behind bars in Russia. He was convicted by authorities there of assault charges while drunk, but has continuously denied the allegations. And the U.S. government has described him as “unjustly detained” over that time, while pressing for his release.