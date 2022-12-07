Travis County can't address some migrant cases, court rules

It's considered a victory for Gov. Greg Abbott's "Operation Lone Star."

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's "Operation Lone Star" has secured another victory regarding the issue of the arrests of migrants for trespassing near the border with Mexico.

The state's highest criminal court ruled that judges in Travis County cannot hear appeals of those arrests.

Instead, the appeals need to be handled near where the arrest happened.

Attorneys had previously taken their cases to the Austin area, to challenge hundreds of border arrests. Officials on the border in Kinney County accuse those attorneys of "shopping" for friendlier judges.

According to The Texas Tribune, more than 5,600 men were arrested for trespassing under Operation Lone Star.

