Three year anniversary of Walmart shooting in El Paso

A gunman opened fire at the Walmart on August 3, 2019, killing 22 people. A 23rd died more than six months later.

EL PASO, Texas — On Aug. 3, 2019, a gunman opened fire at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, leaving 22 people dead.

Prosecutors said Patrick Crusius targeted Mexicans in hopes of scaring Latinos into leaving the U.S., and that he had outlined the plot in a screed published online shortly before the attack.

A man who was wounded in the shooting died in April 2020 after months in the hospital, raising the death toll to 23.

Crusius has pleaded not guilty to state murder charges; he also faces federal hate crime and gun charges.

A memorial was created outside the Walmart to honor the victims. The 30-foot tall golden obelisk called the “Grand Candela,” or “Big Candle. You can see photos of that memorial below.

