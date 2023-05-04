Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Truck rolling back into SA Saturday

It's the purr-fect opportunity to get your paws on some collectibles celebrating all things Hello Kitty.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Attention Hello Kitty fans! The Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Truck is rolling back into San Antonio for your chance to get your paws on some fabulous collectibles.

The truck will be parked at The Rim located at 17503 La Cantera Parkway, across the way from Bass Pro Shops near Tribute, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Fans of Hello Kitty can look forward to exclusive goodies and limited-edition collectibles, including:

a Brand NEW Hello Kitty Cafe Hoodie

a NEW Hello Kitty Cafe Cup Plush

a Hello Kitty Cafe Coin Bank

a Glass Mug with Sprinkle Handle

a Hello Kitty Cafe Lunchbox

a Hello Kitty Cafe Lavender T-Shirt

a Hello Kitty Cafe Canvas Tote

a Hello Kitty Cafe Rainbow Thermos

Hand-decorated cookie sets

Enamel Pin Sets and Madeleine Cookie Sets

Other best-selling items include; Hello Kitty Cafe Plush Toys and Giant Hello Kitty Cafe Chef Cookies.

Other best-selling items include: Hello Kitty Cafe Plush Toys and a giant Hello Kitty Cafe chef cookies.

They will only be accepting credit/debit card payments, no cash allowed.

Since the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck made its debut in October 2014 as part of Sanrio’s first food-related venture, the cafe on wheels has delighted thousands of fans from all over the U.S., drawing crowds of up to hundreds of Hello Kitty lovers at each stop. To date, two Hello Kitty Cafe trucks have traveled to more than 100 cities across both coasts – from Los Angeles, Seattle and Houston – to Chicago, New York and Miami.

For updates on Hello Kitty Cafe Truck’s upcoming appearances, please follow them on Facebook, Instagram & Twitter.

Related Articles Sabertooth cat skull found in Iowa reveals details about Ice Age predator

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.