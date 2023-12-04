The Broken Spoke will receive a Texas Historical Marker Wednesday evening

During a time when the Austin skyline is ever changing, the Spoke lives on.

AUSTIN, Texas — Walking into The Broken Spoke is like walking into a Texas time machine.

For 58 years, the iconic Austin dance hall has created some incredible memories for many as some pretty big names have helped to move boots across the dance floor.

James White, an Austin native, was a man with a vision. James White built up the Broken Spoke as a honky tonk dance hall in a dusty lot on South Lamar under a large live oak tree.

James White's youngest daughter, Ginny White, said throughout her childhood she remembers her dad bringing in a wide range of talented musicians who helped to pave country music as we know it.

"The first time my dad brought me out here I was 11 days old - it was 1975. Ernest Tubb was playing, member of the country music hall of fame, God father of country music, he wrote Waltz Across Texas," said Ginny White.

Never seen without a bright big smile across his face, James White had a presence that is dearly missed following his death a few years ago.

"He is the heart of this place, you can still feel him here. You know he's watching over us. He gives us little signs sometimes. My mom always says we have to do a good job for him," said Ginny White

In recent years, Ginny White also had health issues from a rare complication - she had to have both of her legs and some fingers amputated, leading to the usage of a wheelchair.

"My dad always used to say laugh instead of cry," said Ginny White

Now Ginny White's husband, Mike Peacock, helps run the dance hall every day. Peacock is originally from Manchester, England, leading to some interesting conversations.

"When I answer the phone people sometimes hang up because they don't think it's the Broken Spoke when they hear my accent," said Peacock

Peacock said that between Ginny White's illness, James' death and the pandemic, it's been a challenging few years.

"It was hard for us and as a family we've just all got to keep the place open and that's what I did," said Peacock

Ginny White's older sister, Terri, still gives dance lessons several nights a week and was even featured on an episode of the Netflix series Queer Eye.

On what would have been James White's 84th birthday, April 12, the Spoke is getting a historical marker.

"Getting this historic marker on the place is a massive honor for us, and for the broken spoke, I just feel sorry that my father in law isn't here to see it," said Peacock

During a time when the Austin skyline is ever changing, the Spoke lives on.

The celebration is occurring at 5:30 p.m. on April 12 at The Broken Spoke. James White's wife, Annetta White, his daughters, grandchildren and son-in-law will all be there. Additionally, Gov. Greg Abbott and his wife will also be in attendance.

