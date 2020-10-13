Texas Workforce Commission to reinstate work search requirement starting Nov. 1

For most Texas counties, those receiving unemployment benefits will need to show three work searches per week.

AUSTIN, Texas — Starting on Nov. 1, the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) will reinstate its work search requirement for those receiving unemployment benefits in Texas.

The requirement was waived amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In June, the agency reversed a decision to reinstate the plan after a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Texas.

Tuesday’s announcement means Texans requesting benefits will have to conduct weekly job searches to remain eligible. The first report for jobseekers to show will be on Nov. 15, showing all requests made starting from Nov. 1.

For most Texas counties, jobseekers will need to show three job searches per week. For people in counties with fewer job search requirements, TWC will let people know of any special circumstance.

According to TWC, taking and passing a class on the Metrix Online Learning Platform, an online job skills-building software paid for by the State, can count as one search.

TWC provides resources for jobseekers to know what will qualify as a true attempt to find new employment.

Those requesting unemployment benefits will only have to provide extra proof of their job search activities should TWC ask for it.

All Texans requesting unemployment benefits will also need to register at the TWC website, workintexas.com, in order to access job resources and search for employment.