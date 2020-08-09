2020 Texas State Capitol ornament on sale for 25th year

The ornament is $22 and all proceeds go toward Capitol preservation and educational programs.

For the past 25 years, the Texas State Capitol ornament has been sold at the Texas Capitol Gift Shop to commemorate the structure's completion 132 years ago.

The 25th-anniversary ornament is inspired by the south façade of the statehouse and pays homage to the very first Texas Capitol Ornament designed in 1996, officials said in a press release.

The 2020 ornament, which is finished with 24K gold, features the Capitol dome and South entrance, colored in the same hue as the Texas Sunset Red granite used to build the Capitol.

The Texas State Capitol ornament is also the largest state ornament program in the U.S. and has generated more than $21 million in sales revenue, according to the Texas State Preservation Board.

Starting on Sept. 9, you can buy the ornament on the gift shop's website here.