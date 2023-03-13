Texas Rent Relief to reopen applications for help paying rent or utilities

Starting Tuesday, Texans who are behind on their rent can apply for help. Here's how to qualify for the state program.

AUSTIN, Texas — Starting Tuesday, Texans who are behind on their rent can apply for help.

It's called the Texas Rent Relief program.

In 2021, Congress appropriated $2.1 billion to help Texans pay their rent for COVID-19 relief. The program helped more than 300,000 people statewide.

In Travis County, $92 million in assistance was allocated for about 12,000 households. The portal to apply was closed November of 2021, but now it will be open again on Tuesday.

"The need is there," said Executive Director of the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs Bobby Wilkinson. "Rents are rising in all the major metros, Austin especially. This will be a good resource for people as they are behind on their rent, and pay a couple months in the future."

There is $96 million this round, and it's hoped that can help 15,000 Texas renters. There are some requirements in order to qualify.

"You have to show you a renter – a lease, something like that – and show you are behind on either your rent or your utilities, or both," said Wilkinson.

You must also be at 80% of area medium income or below in your area and have had a finical hardship. For example, in Travis County, for a single person that is $61,800, and for a family of four that's $88,250.

"It's an 18-month max benefit, so maybe if you got money from us before and got a year's worth, you can only get six months now, so it’s everything past due, plus your current month, and two forward months," said Wilkinson.

Past applicants and new users are welcome to apply. Their landlord also needs to fill some information out.

"It has to be reviewed, reviewed. We have to try to get in touch with the landlord to pay them. Every case is different. Some will get paid in a few weeks and some it will take a lot longer," said Wilkinson.

The portal will open starting Tuesday at 8 a.m. and be available through March 28.

